Does Impeachment Need A Crime? Not According To The Constitution

Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Stefanie Lindquist, Arizona State University Donald Trump’s legal and political defenders are all singing the same refrain: The president can’t be impeached; he hasn’t committed a crime. Alan Dershowitz, the constitutional lawyer now representing Trump, said it during an appearance on CNN. Sen. Ted Cruz echoed it on Twitter, noting there was “not even a speeding ticket.” And, of course, Trump himself has used the phrase “no crime” repeatedly as he seeks to delegitimize the impeachment hearings. But does the impeachment and conviction of a president require an actual criminal offense, as the president’s counselors and supporters argue? Democrats clearly don’t think so. Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chair of the House Judiciary Committee, lectured senators at the impeachment hearing on Jan. 23 that the Constitution made it clear that a crime was not necessary for the president to be impeached.

