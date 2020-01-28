WATCH LIVE: Senate Impeachment Trial For Tuesday January 28

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 20:09 Hits: 2

There are rumors that no dinner has been ordered today and that indicates the White House attorneys will finish early. It's anyone's guess. Politico notes: Trump's team is preparing to wrap up final arguments amid fears that more unexpected news could upend the trial. Mitt Romney “made a strong pitch” for witnesses during a closed-door lunch with Senate Republicans. Everyone is trying figure out who leaked Bolton's book to the press. Trump's lawyers are contemplating which administration witnesses would be best to rebut potential testimony from Bolton. Watch live and comment here.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/watch-live-senate-impeachment-trial