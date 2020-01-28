The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

WATCH LIVE: Senate Impeachment Trial For Tuesday January 28

Category: Politics Hits: 2

There are rumors that no dinner has been ordered today and that indicates the White House attorneys will finish early. It's anyone's guess. Politico notes: Trump's team is preparing to wrap up final arguments amid fears that more unexpected news could upend the trial. Mitt Romney “made a strong pitch” for witnesses during a closed-door lunch with Senate Republicans. Everyone is trying figure out who leaked Bolton's book to the press. Trump's lawyers are contemplating which administration witnesses would be best to rebut potential testimony from Bolton. Watch live and comment here.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/watch-live-senate-impeachment-trial

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version