Everything you need to know about Citizens United on its 10th anniversary

Ten years after the Supreme Court’s historic decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, OpenSecrets is taking a look at the dramatic ways America’s campaign finance system has changed in the decade since.

The Center for Responsive Politics is pleased to announce the publication of More money, less transparency: A decade under Citizens United , a comprehensive look at the lasting impacts of the now-infamous case. Leveraging over 35 years of experience, this report uses OpenSecrets’ original research, which finds, among other conclusions:

Individual millionaires and billionaires, not corporations, emerged as the dominant political giving force. Just 10 donors accounted for more than $1 billion over the decade.

Independent groups, which have spent $4.5 billion since the ruling, routinely overshadow political parties and even candidates in crucial races.

With corporations, nonprofits and the like able to spend on elections, voters are often being influenced by secretive groups that don’t share information about their funding sources.

Beginning before the decision, this report takes the reader from the 2008 anti-Clinton video that ultimately led to the infamous lawsuit through the rise in super PACs and “dark money” groups that gained unpredicted influence as a result. The report also examines the wealthy individuals who have spent millions of dollars on influence over the past decade, freed of spending caps by Citizens United and subsequent court decisions.

“We have a decade of evidence, demonstrated by nearly one-billion dark money dollars, that the Supreme Court got it wrong when they said political spending from independent groups would be coupled with necessary disclosure.” – Sheila Krumholz, Executive Director of the Center for Responsive Politics



Read the Report Here





