Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins is expected to announce a run for Senate this week, setting up a competitive fight against the state’s newly appointed senator that could jeopardize GOP control of the seat. The Atlanta Journal Constitution first reported Monday evening that Collins, who is scheduled to be at the Georgia state House on Tuesday, is planning to launch his Senate candidacy this week.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/campaigns/doug-collins-senate-bid-could-set-up-competitive-gop-fight-in-georgia