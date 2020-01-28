Dershowitz argues Trump cannot be convicted without a criminal offense

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 02:41 Hits: 1

Alan Dershowitz, former Harvard Law School professor and controversial defense attorney, made his debut in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Monday with a deep history lesson and argument that the president cannot be convicted without an actual criminal offense. Trump’s defense team teased Dershowitz’s arguments more than once throughout the day, like the evening news promotes its big story. And it was not an accident that the star consultant on the Trump defense team landed in primetime.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/trump-lawyers-argue-president-best-friend-ukraine