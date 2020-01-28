View from the gallery: Senators’ personal habits on full display as week 2 begins

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander fought off sleep as President Donald Trump’s legal team discussed a history of subpoena litigation, eyes closed, his cheek resting on his hand, his chin sometimes dropping toward his orange sweater. When Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin announced he was ready to wrap up his portion of Trump’s presentation, Alexander studied his watch.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/senate-impeachment-trial-gallery-view-senators-personal-habits-on-full-display