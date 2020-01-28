The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

View from the gallery: Senators’ personal habits on full display as week 2 begins

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander fought off sleep as President Donald Trump’s legal team discussed a history of subpoena litigation, eyes closed, his cheek resting on his hand, his chin sometimes dropping toward his orange sweater. When Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin announced he was ready to wrap up his portion of Trump’s presentation, Alexander studied his watch.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/senate-impeachment-trial-gallery-view-senators-personal-habits-on-full-display

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version