Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-S.C.) said Monday that recent claims from John Bolton's forthcoming memoir were leaked as part of an effort to “manipulate” GOP senators to vote for witnesses as part of the ongoing impeachment trial. Meadows, a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480200-meadows-bolton-manuscript-leaked-to-manipulate-senators-over-witness-vote