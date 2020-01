Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 01:42 Hits: 1

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday he wants to see former national security adviser John Bolton's forthcoming memoir and indicated the White House should hand it over. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Bolton, in his yet...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480205-graham-says-he-wants-to-see-bolton-manuscript