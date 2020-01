Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 21:11 Hits: 2

President Trump's team of lawyers got into the meat of their defense against impeachment in the Senate trial on Monday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/27/800158167/white-house-lawyers-resume-impeachment-defense-as-trial-hits-week-2?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics