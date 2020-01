Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 21:11 Hits: 2

After a report that former national security adviser John Bolton talked to the president about withholding security aid to Ukraine in return for targeted investigations, senators discussed next steps.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/27/800158018/john-bolton-bombshell-reverberates-through-impeachment-trial?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics