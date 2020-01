Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 00:20 Hits: 2

President Trump's defense lawyers tore into Democrats in their first full day of arguments but waited until the evening to directly reject John Bolton's reported revelations.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/27/800231302/impeachment-trial-recap-trump-lawyers-sortie-but-eschew-bolton-issue?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics