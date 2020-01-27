Mass Flashbacks On Twitter As Ken 'Blue Dress' Starr Bemoans 'Age Of Impeachment'

Articles

Published on Monday, 27 January 2020

Ken Starr, who still resembles a large, raw, pink fish (if fish could sneer) , became yet another footnote in Republican history by appearing today to defend Donald Trump. And Twitter was not having it! I thought there'd be more funny stuff, but mostly, everyone's disgusted and pissed off. The man who once charged Clinton with abuse of power now says it doesn't exist https://t.co/l3w0uHGCBu — digby (@digby56) January 27, 2020 Right now even GOP Senators are looking at Ken Starr and thinking "WTF?!" — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 27, 2020

