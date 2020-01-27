Fox News Poll Shows 50% Of Voters Want Trump Removed From Office

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 27 January 2020

This poll released on Sunday from FOX News (aka State Sponsored Propaganda Network) won't make Dear Leader happy. By a margin of 50 to 44%, voters want Trump removed from office. Reminder: this is a Fox News poll. Not CNN. Not MSNBC. Not Washington Post. Fox News. Further, the poll states that, by a 19 point margin, independents want Trump removed. That is really large spread. And that voting block is critical if Trump wants to win in November because his cult, I mean "base", won't be able to re-elect him alone. Twitter had thoughts: Even a Fox Poll shows removal of Trump at 50%. Republicans can either do it now, or we'll do it in November.(FYI, Republicans. Wait til November and we'll take a bunch of you along with him.)https://t.co/LOtMSqDcEg — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 26, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/fox-news-poll-shows-50-voters-want-trump