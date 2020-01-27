Time For Action: Pick Up The Phone Now And Call Your Senators

Articles

The Bolton book excerpt throws a major monkey wrench into the Republican plan to get witnesses from testifying at the Senate impeachment trial. Now's the time to strike. I told you last week: You have to pick up the phone and call. Even the Republicans keep track of calls pro and con, and report back to their leadership. Stop making excuses, just do it. It takes two minutes. We already know that not calling definitely doesn't work! Via the New York Times: I went to the press gallery one afternoon to check out the tableau vivant. The visitors’ gallery was only half full, and there was none of the passion and titillation that infused the Clinton impeachment, which also, oddly enough, revolved around a power disparity between two people. One Democratic Senate staffer mourned the apathy. “Our phones aren’t ringing,” he told me. “Nobody cares. It’s the saddest thing ever.” Call 202-224-3121 Have you called your Senators? 202-224-3121 gets you to the switchboard. If you think this is pointless, it’s not. It’s just as important to support your senator if your believe they’re on the right path as it is to share your views with one who you disagree with. Be counted.

