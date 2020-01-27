Senate Democrats Hold A Presser; Lindsey Graham Cancels His

Articles

[Presser starts at approximately the 29-minute mark.] What a difference a book excerpt can make? Washington Post on Youtube: Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) hold separate news conferences as President Trump's legal team continues to present their case in the Senate impeachment trial amid fallout from a new report that former national security adviser John Bolton’s book manuscript says Trump directly tied the holdup of nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine to investigations of Joe Biden and his son. Chuck Schumer was joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland. Lindsey Graham CANCELLED HIS PRESSER. His opponent in the 2020 Senate race noticed. Lindsey Graham skipped a press conference just to shamelessly stand by a President he didn’t even vote for. It's time to stop the political games. As Senator, I will fight for South Carolina values of fairness, honesty, and justice. https://t.co/kVJCzSJp0u — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) January 27, 2020

