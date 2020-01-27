Tom Cotton Defends Trump's Shameful Dismissal Of Soldiers' Injuries

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 17:31 Hits: 3

I'm old enough to remember President Putinpoodle crowing about how ballsy it was of him to assassinate Iraq's second most powerful leader, Qasem Soleimani. I haven't forgotten, either, the way he bragged about this impulsive, dangerous move being sure to make Americans safer - after all - he was saving us from some "imminent threat," right? Don't worry, what's a few missiles launched into an American airbase in Iraq gonna do in retaliation? I mean, he tweeted "So far, so good," so nothing to worry about, amirite? He even said, “We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.” Trump's word is always good, dontchyaknow. What's that you say? It ISN'T always good? Oh, that's right, it's NEVER good, and not only that, you can count on his sycophants to be deployed out into the media diaspora to lie their lying faces off to defend him. Yesterday it was Sen. Tom Cotton. On Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan challenged him with the Pentagon report that in reality, 34 Americans were indeed injured in the Iranian attack on our airbase in Iraq, and half of them are receiving treatment.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/tom-cotton-defends-trumps-shameful