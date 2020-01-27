Lindsey Graham And His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Articles

Published on Monday, 27 January 2020

For Senator Lindsey Graham, today was to be just another day to mark off the calendar before the GOP could run a steamroller over the Constitution for good, by voting 53-47 against having any witness testimony in Trump's impeachment trial. Well, someone FUBARed that plan in a big way. John Bolton's manuscript was leaked, and in it, Bolton reveals conversations in which Donald John Trump told him that the Ukraine aid would not be released unless they announced investigations into the Bidens. Ruh-roh. Suddenly the pressure on Trump's GOP to allow witnesses is much stronger. Graham seems to be taking it the hardest. He cancelled a planned presser for Monday morning, and is apparently telling Trump he needs to let the Senate see the manuscript. "LET" the Senate see it? If this isn't hard evidence of the iron grip in which Trumpin* holds this shell of a political party, I don't know what is. Why? I'll tell you. Trump doesn't LET the Senate see anything. The GOP can subpoena Bolton at any time. Trump has ZERO say about it. Bolton has 1st Amendment rights. He can say whatever he wants, whenever he wants. He's being a shady SOB for not showing the moral courage his employees did in the House proceedings. If Twitter is any indication, this is the Monday-est Monday ever for Lindsey Graham.

