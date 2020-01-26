The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Political Figures Mourn The Death Of Kobe Bryant

Category: Politics Hits: 0

The sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant Sunday prompted reactions not only from the sports world, but from political figures as well.

Bryant reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday morning. The news was first reported by TMZ. The Associated Press later confirmed Sunday afternoon that Bryant, his teenage daughter and three others were killed in the crash.

President Trump reacted to the news of Bryant’s death in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

Former President Barack Obama also honored the “legend on the court” in a tweet.

Former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to the news of Bryant’s death during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa Sunday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti paid tribute to Bryant as well, saying that he “will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles.”

Taking a break from impeachment trial-related duties, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) mourned the basketball star’s death in a tweet.

Other Democrats joined Schiff in mourning Bryant’s death:

The Congressional Black Caucus of the United States Congress praised Bryant for his accomplishments that “surpassed sports.”

Conservatives paid tribute to Bryant on Twitter as well.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/xiZvEylHg0g/politicians-react-kobe-bryant-death

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version