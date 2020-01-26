Political Figures Mourn The Death Of Kobe Bryant

Articles

The sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant Sunday prompted reactions not only from the sports world, but from political figures as well.

Bryant reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday morning. The news was first reported by TMZ. The Associated Press later confirmed Sunday afternoon that Bryant, his teenage daughter and three others were killed in the crash.

President Trump reacted to the news of Bryant’s death in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Former President Barack Obama also honored the “legend on the court” in a tweet.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to the news of Bryant’s death during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa Sunday.

.⁦@JoeBiden⁩ reacts to the news of ⁦@kobebryant⁩’s death at a campaign event in Des Moines “It makes you realize you gotta make every day count.” pic.twitter.com/sYVQCSl2kp — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) January 26, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti paid tribute to Bryant as well, saying that he “will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles.”

Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/hkb0lbRwie — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020

This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now, and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020

Taking a break from impeachment trial-related duties, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) mourned the basketball star’s death in a tweet.

I join the rest of Los Angeles in mourning the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and others. One of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe had a grace and athleticism unmatched in the NBA. My prayers are with his family and friends, and all Lakers fans. https://t.co/QYT6j4okVi — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 26, 2020

Other Democrats joined Schiff in mourning Bryant’s death:

Devastating news for Los Angeles and the entire country. Kobe Bryant's impact on basketball and sports was unquestionable. He will remain an inspiration to many for years to come. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/ue4rxUVwcV — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 26, 2020

Tragic to hear of Kobe Bryant’s death. Today should serve as a reminder of just how fleeting life can be. I’m keeping the Bryants in my prayers. May Kobe, his daughter, and the others who passed in the crash Rest In Peace.https://t.co/v1ouzGiKPL — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) January 26, 2020

Deeply shocked at the news of Kobe Bryant and four others lost today. Sending all my thoughts to their families and loved ones in this devastating moment. https://t.co/1bgEhj2AhA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2020

This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time. https://t.co/saR4dJ7412 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020

The Congressional Black Caucus of the United States Congress praised Bryant for his accomplishments that “surpassed sports.”

Winner of 5 NBA championships.

First-round pick in the 1996 draft.

One of the greatest NBA players of all time. Kobe Bryant's accomplishments surpassed sports. He inspired generations of athletes on & off the court. May he & all those lost in this accident Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/dxlcdXsPZ1 — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) January 26, 2020

Conservatives paid tribute to Bryant on Twitter as well.

Such sad news. Kobe was one of the greatest players ever. My prayers are with his family. https://t.co/MrFqWZKQ8A — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) January 26, 2020

#24 — Mary Bono (@MaryBonoUSA) January 26, 2020

I don't have any words, and I'm not going to manufacture any. We can talk about the problem of evil later. But I want to say: I used to watch interviews of Kobe, conducted in Italian. (He did much of his growing up in Italy.) So enjoyable. An athlete for the ages. More later. — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) January 26, 2020

