Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 00:56 Hits: 0

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) on Sunday floated subpoenaing former national security adviser John Bolton's forthcoming memoir if the former official isn't called to testify himself."The Senate needs to hear from Bolton. The American people deserve to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480019-dem-senator-subpoena-boltons-book-after-times-report