Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 04:25 Hits: 1

A former senior Senate Republican aide who helped win the Supreme Court confirmations of Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Samuel Alito on Sunday urged Senate Republicans to allow witnesses at President Trump’s impeachment trial.“The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480032-former-senior-senate-gop-aide-says-republicans-should-call-witnesses