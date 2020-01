Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 05:07 Hits: 3

House impeachment managers press the Senate to call the former national security adviser to testify, after a New York Times report said Trump tied Ukraine aid to investigation of his political rivals.

(Image credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/27/799885564/democrats-pressure-for-bolton-to-testify-in-trump-impeachment-after-new-report?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics