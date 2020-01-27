Fox Host Challenges Trump Attorney Dershowitz Over Flip-Flop On Impeachment

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 02:53 Hits: 1

Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, whom I assume will be making an appearance on the floor of the Senate this week, to make the ridiculous claim that abuse of power isn't an impeachable offense, (which, as one Georgetown law professor explained, has “no sound basis” in history and law) made an appearance on this weekend's Fox News Sunday, and was actually confronted by host Chris Wallace about his shifting stance on what is an impeachable offense. Wallace rolled out the tape of both Dershowitz and Trump lickspittle Sen. Lindsey Graham from back during the Clinton impeachment days, and here was Dershowitz's lame defense for his blatant hypocrisy: During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace played a clip of Dershowitz discussing President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 in which Dershowitz argued that “if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty, you don’t need technical crime.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/fox-host-confronts-trump-attorney