Joy Reid Wrangles GOP Toady Into Truth-Land About Trump's Trial

Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020

Mehdi Hasan and Jack Kingston joined Joy Reid to discuss (and I use that term loosely) the GOP approach to their opening statement in Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. It was less a discussion than a 15-minute-long running fact-check, since Kingston spent the entire segment gaslighting the two people who say true things and do their homework. Reid and Hasan spent the whole segment debunking Kingston's lies and attempting in vain to get him to recognize any truth whatsoever. Kingston continually defended Pat Cipollone's lies on the Senate floor — in particular, that Republicans were completely shut out of the SCIF during the hearings and deposition process. Hasan and Reid informed him that 48 GOP members were permitted into those hearings. Kingston still wouldn't admit to being wrong or Cipollone lying, and claimed what Cipollone actually meant was that Trump and his lawyers weren't permitted to question witnesses during that process. That's when Reid went in for the kill. REID: Let me ask you a question, Jack. Have you ever sat on a grand jury? KINGSTON: Actually, no. REID: Okay. KINGSTON: I keep getting struck from it because of my Congressional --

