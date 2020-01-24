The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Do Republicans hate or respect Adam Schiff? Maybe it’s both

Category: Politics Hits: 0

To President Donald Trump and his House Republican allies, Rep. Adam B. Schiff is public enemy No. 1. But as the lead House impeachment manager makes his case against Trump in the Senate, the California Democrat has drawn some surprising compliments from a few GOP senators. That’s not to say that Trump will stop attacking the man he calls “Shifty Schiff,” or that other Republicans won’t use Schiff as the scapegoat for everything they think is wrong with the House Democrats’ impeachment charges.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/republicans-hate-respect-adam-schiff-maybe

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version