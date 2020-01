Articles

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a House manager presenting the impeachment case against President Trump, on Sunday urged senators to vote to compel witnesses and documents as part of his trial in the upper chamber, saying it would be a "favor" to...

