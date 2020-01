Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that Chief Justice John Roberts should rule on the relevance of Hunter Biden’s testimony if he is called at President Trump’s impeachment trial.Schiff’s remarks on NBC’s Meet the Press come just days before a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/479980-schiff-justice-roberts-should-rule-on-relevance-of-hunter-biden