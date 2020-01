Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 18:49 Hits: 1

Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Trump’s legal team, said the Democrats “completely failed” to meet the constitutional standard for removing Trump from office in their opening argument last week. Dershowitz told Chris Wallace on “Fox...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/479990-dershowitz-democrats-completely-failed-to-meet-constitutional