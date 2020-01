Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 20:52 Hits: 1

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), one of the House’s impeachment managers, said Sunday that he will miss a day of the trial next week due to his wife Joyce’s treatment for pancreatic cancer.“In December, following the House...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/480003-nadler-to-miss-a-day-of-impeachment-trial-due-to-wifes-cancer-treatment