The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fact-checking Bernie Sanders in Ames, Iowa

Category: Politics Hits: 0

AMES, Iowa — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called for a systematic change in the economy, health care, criminal justice, and the environment during 45 minutes of remarks to an overflow crowd near the campus of Iowa State University. "We not just fighting to win an election — we are fighting to build a movement," Sanders said Jan. 25. How was he on his facts? PolitiFact is traveling through Iowa in the run-up to the Feb. 3 caucuses this week fact-checking statements made by the Democratic caucus candidates. We previously fact-checked Andrew Yang at Muscatine Community College and we will be covering ... >>More

Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/26/fact-checking-bernie-sanders-ames-iowa/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version