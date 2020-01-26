Twitter Erupts After Trump Rage-Tweets Threats To Adam Schiff

Articles

Sunday, 26 January 2020

Donald Trump is up and rage-tweeting early on this Sunday morning. Today's target is impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, since he is the one who presented a solid, airtight case for impeachment and removal. After retweeting his friends Mark Levin and others, Trump turned his rage on Adam Schiff: The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020 Ah, the "illegally making up" his phone call. Apparently parody is a crime now. This is just a petty, chickensh*t deflection as usual. That's just all a distraction from his illegal acts. But here comes the threat: Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

