Parnas Attorney Joseph Bondy Says Client Has More Recordings Of Trump

During an interview with Saturday evening with Lev Parnas' attorney Joseph Bondy discussing the newly released recording of Trump ordering associates to "take her out" about Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Bondy told CNN's Anderson Cooper that there may be more to come: During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Saturday night, Bondy said he wasn’t sure why Fruman made the recordings. “I don’t know why he made the recordings,” Bondy said. “Some people make recordings. They like to take pictures. I can’t ascribe any kind of motive beyond that.” After Bondy confirmed that Fruman also sent the recordings to Parnas, Cooper asked Bondy if his client has more recordings with Trump. “Yes,” Bondy said, regarding Parnas having more recordings and the recordings also featuring Trump. When pressed on whether Parnas plans to release the recordings, Bondy replied “perhaps” and argued that the latest anti-Yovanovitch recording by Trump was “important” to release to the public.

