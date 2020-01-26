Jake Tapper Scoffs At James Lankford's Absurd Claim That Trump Doesn't Remember Lev Parnas

Articles

In today's edition of a Republican Senator embarrassing himself on national television, we bring you this Exhibit A of brownnosing, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma. Lankford said, with a straight face no less, that Trump can't be expected to remember Lev Parnas just because they sat at a dinner table together for 90 minutes, discussing the ousting of former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. History will not be kind to these partisan hacks like Lankford whose faith is to Donald Trump, and not the United States. Source: The Hill Republican Sen. James Lankford (Okla.) defended President Trump Sunday amid newly released audio of a conversation between Trump and Lev Parnas that raises questions about whether Trump lied about not knowing the indicted businessman. Lankford said the audio of the meeting of Trump and Parnas, a Rudy Giuliani associate, doesn't show that Trump was lying when he said he did not know the Ukrainian businessman. "It's a dinner, 90 minutes of a dinner, hard to be able to say to the president who meets 1,000 people a day, 'OK, do you know this person who was at a dinner with you a year and a half ago?" Lankford said on CNN's "State of the Union." CNN host Jake Tapper pressed Lankford, saying that the newly released audio shows Trump did not tell the truth.

