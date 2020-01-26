The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rep. Demings Blasts Trump's Schiff Threat: 'Totally Inappropriate'

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Impeachment manager Rep. Val Demings condemned Donald Trump's overt threat to Rep. Adam Schiff on Twitter earlier Sunday morning and warned him that it's beneath the office of the President of the United States. "Adam Schiff, as well as house managers, as well as the president's lawyers, as well as every senator in the chamber, they're doing their job," Demings said. Adam Schiff has done an exceptional job in terms of leading this case against the president which is -- the evidence is overwhelming." After noting that Trump hurls insults without engaging with the facts, Rep. Demings had a message for everyone. "I would just say to the American people, this is totally inappropriate," she said. "It is totally a threat, if you will, against the process of this investigation and of this trial." " We are defenders of the constitution, and regardless of what inappropriate comments or tweets or things come out, or threats that come out of the president, out of the White House, we will continue to do our job," she vowed. I really believe that Trump should be banned from Twitter at this point. It's just a vehicle for him to mobilize his trolls and bots to bolster his authoritarianism. He is, plain and simple, a bully and he should be deplatformed.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/rep-demings-blasts-trumps-threat-totally

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version