Ali Velshi Reminds Republicans This Impeachment Trial Is Bigger Than Saving Their Senate Seats

Ali Velshi closed the first hour of his show this Saturday with a reminder for Republicans that history will not be kind to them if they choose to coverup for Trump's criminality and don't allow evidence, testimony and at least the appearance of a fair trial in the Senate. Having a fair trial isn't about the president of the united states. It's not even about party, although appearing to fight for a fair trial will give Republicans greater standing in annals of history. But there have been some strange messages emanating from the U.S. Senate this week, helped along by Trump's lawyers. Rather than arguing that Trump's demonstrated wrongdoing isn't worthy of his removal from office, they have tried to make the case that there was no wrongdoing whatsoever – no recognition that Trump unlawfully usurped the constitutionally mandated role of appropriations from Congress, and the legally mandated role of deciding where money goes, when he withheld Congressionally approved aid to Ukraine. No recognition that Trump undermined a strategic ally, Ukraine, involved in a real war with an active adversary, Russia, for his political, personal gain. Rather, Trump's defenders attempt to make the case that the process itself, a process that is prescribed by the constitution, undermines democracy and threatens the next election.

