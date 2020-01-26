Rep. Adam Schiff: 'This Is A Wrathful And Vindictive President'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 17:35 Hits: 1

In a wide-ranging interview on Meet the Press Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff had thoughts about Trump's threats aimed at him, Republican sensitive feelings, the need to call witnesses and introduce evidence in the trial, and more. On Trump's tweeted threat: CHUCK TODD: What do you make of the criticism that some Republican senators, who you might want to see vote for witnesses, didn't like your "head on a pike" comment? Murkowski, Collins, and Ernst. All three Republican senators who are -- might be open to witnesses thought you got too personal. REP. ADAM SCHIFF: Well, I don't think it was personal to refer to the CBS story. What may be personal though, and I think I have to be very candid about this, is I made the argument that it's going to require moral courage to stand up to this president. And this is a wrathful and vindictive president. I don't think there's any doubt about it. And if you think there is, look at the president's tweets about me today, saying that I should pay a price. CHUCK TODD: Do you take that as a threat? REPRESENTATIVE ADAM SCHIFF: I think it's intended to be. Schiff also addressed Chuck Todd's ridiculously framed question about Hunter Biden as a witness, where he asked a former U.S. Attorney and the lead impeachment manager, "What are you afraid of?" As if fear is a driver. Schiff shattered that frame forever:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/rep-adam-schiff-wrathful-and-vindictive