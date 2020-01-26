Fox Host Helps Republicans Whine About Democrats Accusing Them Of A Coverup

Articles

Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020

As we've already discussed here, and as Steve M. rightfully predicted last week, Senate Republicans have been latching onto any excuse they can find to refuse to allow witnesses and to help coverup Trump's criminality during this sham of an impeachment "trial" we've been watching in the Senate. After Sen. Lisa Murkowski was apparently very deeply offended that Jerrold Nadler dared to call these Trump enablers out for doing exactly that, Fox host Paul Gigot decided to get in on the act this Saturday during some of their coverage following round one of the Trump lawyers' pathetic performance, where they kicked things off telling one lie after another. Here's Gigot and his fellow Wall Street Journal opinion writer Kyle Peterson heaping praise on Trump's defense team and giving credence to the assertion that Republican Senators shouldn't honor their constitutional duty of acting as a check on this corrupt administration if they somehow feel slighted by the Democrats, heaven forbid, telling them an uncomfortable truth.

