Rick Wilson: Republicans 'Live In Absolute Abject Terror Of Donald Trump'

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 19:24 Hits: 2

Republicans found yet another reason for more feigned outrage over the impeachment hearings this week, when Rep. Adam Schiff dared to read a portion of a news report from CBS News, where Trump reportedly threatened GOP Senators that they'd better vote for his acquittal, or their "head will be on a pike." Here's the portion of Schiff's speech that has a number of them heading for the fainting couches this weekend: During his closing arguments at the Senate impeachment trial on Friday, impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff made a comment that set some Republicans off. “CBS News reported last night that a Trump confidant said that GOP senators were warned, ‘Vote against the president — and your head will be on a pike,’” he said. “Now, I don’t know if that’s true.”

