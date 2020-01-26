The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sen. Mike Braun Thinks Trump Will 'Be Instructed' And Change His Behavior If Acquitted

Category: Politics Hits: 2

There are a lot of delusional Republicans in Congress, but it appears Senator Mike Braun is trying to break into the top 5. During an interview on Sunday's Meet The Press, he told Chuck Todd that he thinks Donald Trump has learned his lesson and will be a changed man after his impeachment. Because, as we have all seen, Donald Trump is a reflective and thoughtful 73-year old man who understands when he makes bad choices and uses that reflection to correct his behavior for the future, right? Here is their ridiculous conversation: CHUCK TODD: This President, as you know, he's going to take acquittal and think, "I can keep doing this." SENATOR MIKE BRAUN: No, I don't think that. Hopefully it'll be instructive to where-- CHUCK TODD: When you say "hopefully," I mean, what's the evidence in his lifetime that he takes any sort of whatever it is, a misdemeanor ticket or whatever, and then he accepts that and goes, "Yeah, I'll change my behavior"? SENATOR MIKE BRAUN: I think he'll put two and two together. In this case, he was taken to the carpet. And it's because-- CHUCK TODD: You think he has regret with what he did?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/lol-senator-mike-braun-thinks-trump-will

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version