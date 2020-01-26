Sen. Mike Braun Thinks Trump Will 'Be Instructed' And Change His Behavior If Acquitted

Articles

Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020

There are a lot of delusional Republicans in Congress, but it appears Senator Mike Braun is trying to break into the top 5. During an interview on Sunday's Meet The Press, he told Chuck Todd that he thinks Donald Trump has learned his lesson and will be a changed man after his impeachment. Because, as we have all seen, Donald Trump is a reflective and thoughtful 73-year old man who understands when he makes bad choices and uses that reflection to correct his behavior for the future, right? Here is their ridiculous conversation: CHUCK TODD: This President, as you know, he's going to take acquittal and think, "I can keep doing this." SENATOR MIKE BRAUN: No, I don't think that. Hopefully it'll be instructive to where-- CHUCK TODD: When you say "hopefully," I mean, what's the evidence in his lifetime that he takes any sort of whatever it is, a misdemeanor ticket or whatever, and then he accepts that and goes, "Yeah, I'll change my behavior"? SENATOR MIKE BRAUN: I think he'll put two and two together. In this case, he was taken to the carpet. And it's because-- CHUCK TODD: You think he has regret with what he did?

