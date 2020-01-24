The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Executive privilege standoff could roil Trump impeachment trial timeline

A legal fight over executive privilege in the middle of the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump could put it into suspended animation. If senators ultimately decide to subpoena Trump administration documents or seek witness testimony, House Democratic managers might have to decide whether to now wage court battles that were avoided during the House phase of the impeachment process.

