At March for Life, Trump gets an enthusiastic reception

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 21:21 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump, seeking to court evangelical voters, addressed thousands of activists gathered Friday on the National Mall for the nation's largest annual anti-abortion rally. Trump, who this week revealed his “Pro-Life Voices for Trump” coalition for his 2020 reelection campaign, has strong ties to the anti-abortion community and is the first president to speak onstage at the event. Activists see him as a key ally in delivering policy priorities aimed at limiting abortion that he promised in 2016.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/trump-addresses-march-life-activists