Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 16:43 Hits: 0

Two red-state Democratic senators signaled on Saturday that they are undecided on whether to convict President Trump and ultimately remove him from office. The comments came after three days of opening arguments from House...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479906-manchin-jones-signal-theyre-undecided-on-convicting-acquitting-trump