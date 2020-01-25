Articles

Voters in the primaries might like more than one candidate, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are undecided. They might feel strongly about a particular person winning the nomination, but they could still have a favorable opinion of multiple contenders. So just how popular are each of the Democratic candidates right now? And how have opinions changed over the past year of campaigning?

https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/which-democratic-candidate-had-the-biggest-surge-in-popularity-this-year/