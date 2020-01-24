The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Schiff’s emotional closing appeals set expectations for his Friday finale

Rep. Adam B. Schiff’s prosecutorial tone changed considerably at the end of the first two days of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, a preview that his presentation finale Friday night will feature loftier rhetoric about showing courage and doing what’s right, even when it risks a career. “Every night we say, ‘Adam save it for the end,’ and every night he outdoes the night before,” Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/schiffs-emotional-closing-appeals-sets-expectations-friday-finale

