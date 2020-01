Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 17:45 Hits: 1

File updated 12:12 p.m. The Senate convened for a rare Saturday session as a court of impeachment today, and it was President Donald Trump’s legal team’s turn to begin laying out its case.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-news-roundup-jan-25