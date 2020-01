Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blasted the Trump administration over its Thursday rollback to protections for streams and other smaller bodies of water, saying that the new rule is an "outrageous assault" on clean water regulations. The...

