Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 11:00 Hits: 1

Call it their good cop-bad cop schtick.Hakeem Jeffries and Jerrold Nadler, two New York City Democrats serving as House prosecutors in the Senate impeachment trial, have very different styles but the same objective: trying to persuade some...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/479868-jeffries-nadler-showcase-different-ny-styles-in-trump-trial