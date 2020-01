Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 18:09 Hits: 1

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) knocked President Trump's legal team on Saturday over its defense of Trump in the impeachment trial, saying its arguments made "no sense" and strengthened the Democratic case for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479912-schumer-trumps-team-made-case-for-impeachment-witnesses-even-stronger