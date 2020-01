Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020

Democrats say acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will be the key to explaining just how closely involved President Trump was to the effort led by his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice...

