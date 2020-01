Articles

Saturday, 25 January 2020

A group of Senate Democrats knocked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, saying an official statement used to attack an NPR reporter was "beneath the office." Five Democrats sent a letter to Pompeo after the secretary released...

