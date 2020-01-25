Sen. Tim Kaine Shot Down Trump Team’s Bogus Ukraine Arguments

Articles

Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020

Speaking to reporters today after Team Trump concluded its first day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial, Senator Tim Kaine concisely outlined Trump’s suspicious behavior around the withholding of Ukraine aid ,and then pointed out that by defending it, his defenders had just made the case for hearing witnesses and seeing documents even stronger. SEN KAINE: I don't think the White House pokes holes in the Democratic case. I do think they put assertions on the table that they think poke holes in the case. But those assertions, you can't just take the lawyers' word for it. The assertions have to be proven. Some of the assertions they made, they were artful and lawyerly but we know them to be false. So let me give you an example: Jay Sekulow says well, the president paused aid to other countries. That's true. But when he went through the examples, he paused aid to the northern tribal countries and he announced he was doing it. He paused aid to Lebanon and announced he was doing it. I believe there's only one instance where President Trump paused aid to a country, in this case Ukraine, and hid it from Congress. He hid it from Congress in violation of the Impoundment Control Act, he hid it from Congress by not turning the whistleblower complaint over.

